Spittal's seven goals in 37 appearances for Staggies was four more than Donnelly, O'Hara and Grimshaw combined for Motherwell in season 2021-2022

Blair Spittal scored seven goals for Ross County in league and cup this season

The Steelmen were needing to add to this part of their squad following the recent departures of experienced midfield trio Liam Donnelly, Liam Grimshaw and Mark O’Hara upon the expiry of their contracts and Spittal fits the bill having helped Highland outfit Ross County achieve a top-six Scottish Premiership finish against the odds this season.

Spittal made 37 appearances overall for the Staggies in the campaign just finished, netting a total of seven goals, five in the league and two in the league cup.

In contrast, Donnelly, Grimshaw and O’Hara scored a total of three goals between them – one each – in a combined 66 league and cup appearances in season 2021-2022.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander told the club website that former Rangers youth ace Spittal, 26, had made an excellent impression on him when the two men first discussed a move to Fir Park.

“We are very happy to bring Blair to our club and add to our attacking options,” Alexander said.

“He was one of several standouts at Ross County in 2021-22 and displayed great versatility, which enhanced our ambition to sign him.

“He also showed a real positive attitude to signing for us when we first met, and we’re all looking forward to working with him.”

The Steelmen have also been boosted by the retention of defender Ricki Lamie on a new two-year deal following the collapse of his pre-contract move to Dundee after their relegation.

Lamie was widely regarded as Motherwell’s most consistent defender for large parts of last season and weighed in with two crucial goals.

The 28-year-old former Livingston player netted in the final minute to earn a 2-2 draw at Livi which secured the Steelmen’s top six spot.