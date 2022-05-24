Sports chief’s visit to Carluke team gets girls up for cup

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Women's Football chief executive officer Aileen Campbell with members of various Milton Rovers girls' teams (Photo: Kevin Ramage)

It’s the Scottish Women’s Cup final between Celtic and Glasgow City in Edinburgh on Sunday and Campbell called in at Milton Rovers’ Burn Road base to flag up the fact that free tickets are available for under-13s, as well as to see how the 50-plus girls enrolled in teams there are getting on.

The former Cydesdale MSP took the cup along with her for the youngsters to have a look at and also joined in some training drills. cup and even joined in with some of the training drills.

“Thanks to the volunteers at Milton Rovers, the girls’ section has grown massively since December, and it shows that many girls with an interest in football are keen to try it if they are given the opportunity,” said Campbell, 42.

Aileen Campbell showing the Scottish Women's Cup to one of the girls' teams (Photo: Kevin Ramage)

“The SWF are determined that every woman and girl in Scotland should have the opportunity to get involved in football, and it’s great to see so many taking this up in Carluke.

“The Scottish Women’s Cup is the trophy with the biggest history in the women’s game, and I was delighted to bring it here to hopefully provide some inspiration to these new players.

“I also highlighted the fact that the final is only a few days away at Tynecastle and tickets for under-13s are free. That means the girls can see either Celtic Women or Glasgow City lift the cup for themselves.”

Chris Simpson, the girls’ head coach, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Aileen Campbell along to Milton Rovers to see our recently-created girls’ teams.

Aileen Campbell with members of another of the girls' teams at Milton Rovers

"Since December, the girls’ teams have gone from strength to strength, with over 50 across four teams competing in the central U12s and U10s leagues.

“The girls were buzzing after seeing the Scottish Cup and are extremely excited about the future of girls’ football.”