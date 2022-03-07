'We hope to kick on as it was pre-Covid' - Clydesdale Sports Council stalwart Colin McKendrick reveals why sports personality awards dinner isn't being held this spring

Colin McKendrick, right, and Gordon Smith at last awards in March 2020 (Pic by John Prior)

Colin McKendrick said that considerations had initially been made to run the 39th edition of the event – which has taken place annually for four decades other than in the past two years due to coronavirus restrictions – at Biggar’s Cornhill Castle Hotel in late February 2022 but these plans were ultimately rejected.

"Probably the key thing is that delaying it until next year will mean the awards will represent a truer reflection of the depth of sporting abilities of people in the area,” CSC liason officer McKendrick told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

"I don’t think having the awards this year would have illustrated the depth of talent in the area because of the limited events and restrictions.

“After Covid restrictions eased there were some athletics championships and swimming championships in 2021.

“But there wasn’t the same amount of them so the organisers felt that it would be a fairer balance to hold the awards next year.

"Again it will be up at the Cornhill Castle Hotel and we’ll take into consideration achievements from 2021 and 2022.

"Hopefully we’ll have Gordon Smith as compere again and we’ll be able to kick on as it was pre-Covid.”

The 38th edition of the popular awards – the blue riband event of the Clydesdale sports awards scene – was staged in Biggar in March 2020, just before the first Covid lockdown.

Ironically, it was the first time in several years that the event had been staged away from Lanark’s Cartland Bridge Hotel, which had closed the previous spring.

"Coronavirus was obviously about the place at that point,” McKendrick said. “Maybe we shouldn't have actually had the awards but it went really well.

"I thought the venue in Biggar was excellent and the staff were brilliant to deal with.