Former Spurs star hails Conte transfer target as “exceptional”

One of Antonio Conte’s most high-profile summer transfer targets had received the backing of a former Spurs star.

Michael Dawson has hailed rumoured Spurs transfer target Christian Eriksen as “an exceptional player”.

The 30-year-old continued his remarkable comeback from the cardiac arrest he suffered playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 by impressing for Brentford after he joined the Bees on a short-term deal in January.

After Saturday’s goalless draw against his former club Spurs, Eriksen has scored one goal and produced two assists in his seven appearances for Thomas Frank’s side and has captured the attention of several clubs.

Newcastle United and Leicester City are reportedly keen on signing the Danish international when his Brentford contract expires at the end of the season.

And manager Antonio Conte is also believed to be interested in taking Eriksen back for a second spell at Spurs after he made over 300 appearances during a seven-year stay with the club between 2013 and 2020.

Former Spurs and England centre-back Dawson has been impressed with his former team-mate since he returned to the Premier League and praised his ability as a player and a person.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday at the weekend, he said: “What he has been through and now he is back. It took him time. No surprise, since he has come into the team, the way he moves the ball.

“Ivan Toney and Mbeumo. They won’t believe their luck to play with a calibre of player like him.

“His demeanour in his interview is just how he is as a player and a person – calm. Everything is relaxed. Nothing is too up and nothing is too down.

“When he signed for Spurs in 2013, I was there and I played a year with him. He never changed. Pretty quiet.