New St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson will have to wait a bit longer to make his dugout debut after their clash with Dundee was called off.

The Dark Blues were due to host the Buddies at Dens Park in tonight’s sole Premiership fixture but the playing surface failed a pitch inspection this afternoon.

The match was cast into doubt this morning after the Tayside club confirmed their would be checks carried out by referee Kevin Clancy at 2.30pm after heavy rainfall in the City of Discovery.

Storm conditions have continued to hit Scotland and the rest of the UK in recent weeks and both clubs have revealed the decision to postpone the game was made for a second time in the space of a month.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee was set to make his home debut after watching his side lose out narrowly 3-2 to Celtic at Parkhead at the weekend.

Saints were aiming to build on their eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions after their successful appeal to reduce defender Charles Dunne’s red card for violent conduct against Livingston to a cautionable offence.

Meanwhile, striker Eamonn Brophy is back in full training after missing the Paisley outfit’s last four games due to an ankle injury.

It was feared the club’s top scorer had suffered ligament damage against Motherwell at the beginning of the month and previous boss Jim Goodwin expected his star man to face a period on the sidelines.

However, Brophy’s scan results were not as bad as first anticipated and the 25-year-old could be in contention to face Hearts this Saturday after returning well ahead of schedule.

It is a welcome boost for Robinson, who was left light in the attacking department following Lee Erwin’s departure for Finnish top-flight side FC Haka.

The ex-Motherwell, Kilmarnock and Ross County frontman had his contract terminated by mutual consent last week after failing to nail down a regular starting spot.

Robinson said: “Eamonn trained fully yesterday and has trained the last three or four days, according to the medical staff.