The 29-year-old defender is determined to help his country reach the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year

Stephen O’Donnell admits he owes Scotland National Team boss Steve Clarke a lot after earning his latest call-up to the senior squad, despite his lack of competitive action in recent weeks.

The Motherwell captain has started just three of the Steelmen’s last seven matches and faced an uphill battle to be included in Clarke’s 24-man squad for upcoming international friendlies against Poland (home) and Austria or Wales (away).

However, with fellow right-back Nathan Patterson struggling to break into the Everton first-team after his big money move in January, O’Donnell has been named in squad.

Stephen ODonnell and Steve Clarke show off their SPFL awards. Picture: SNS.

Throughout his period on the subs bench, the 29-year-old has never let his confidence waver and reckons the faith shown in him by his former Kilmarnock manager must be rewarded during this camp.

He said: “I just had to get back on the pitch and show Steve Clarke what I can do and that I’m still the same player he trusts and can rely on.

“I’ve also had a battle to fight with my club manager. That is football for you. It’s not particularly pleasant (when you’re left out of the team) nor it ever should be.

“You have conversations with the manager and I knew it was up to me to prove him wrong. That was all I could do in training and hoped I got a chance sooner rather than later.

“It hurts when I’m not playing and until I get back in the Motherwell side I’m under pressure. I’m under pressure to get selected for every Scotland squad.

“One thing the manager always reiterates when we leave the camp is to go away, stay fit, and play. The fortunate thing is that I have managed to rack up a few games since the league resumed.”

O’Donnell knows he must impress over the coming international games or risk falling out of favour ahead of Scotland’s crucial World Cup play-off semi-final match against Ukraine in June.

Stephen O'Donnell closely marked Jack Grealish. (Photo by CARL RECINE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The defender sampled his taste of major tournament experience at the Euros last summer and it determined to help his country reach the Qatar 2022 finals later this year.

He added: “I owe Steve Clarke everything. He has been probably the biggest influence in my career.

“When you get that trust you tend to reward him with better performances. Hopefully, that is a positive but he owes me nothing.

“I would love to be involved in the play-offs as will every Scottish player. I’ve never hidden from how much it means to me.

“It will be two massive games and two I’m desperate to be involved in. Hopefully, I will be but I need to take care of my club football.”

While accepting it has been a challenging period, O’Donnell will continue to strive for further international caps and reckons helping Motherwell cement a place in the Premiership top-six this season would aid his cause.

Asked whether his stint out of Graham Alexander’s starting line-up had dented his focus, O’Donnell admitted: “It is a decision the manager has to make.

“He has lots of quality throughout the squad. I need to be doing everything I can to stay fit. I’d much rather be doing that on the pitch but I will keep looking after myself the best I can.

Chris Mueller of Hibs and Motherwell's Stephen O'Donnell battle for the ball

“I have always been the one who has been on the chopping block from week to week so to speak.

“It doesn’t give you more of a given right to play but sometimes you feel you can offer more than your performance. I feel like I do that at times.

“It is a footballing decision and you just have to try and get back into the team. It has happened before and I’m sure it will happen again.

“It is important we get back to winning ways and we need to get some points on the board. There is very little between fourth and tenth place, it’s very tight.