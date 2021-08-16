David Goodwillie runs off in celebration after grabbing the winner for Clyde against Alloa (pic: David Glencross)

With the game poised at 1-1 Goodwillie collected a pass on the left wing and moved into the Alloa box, but then looked to be hemmed in on the byline with nowhere to go.

However the Bully Wee striker had other ideas and managed to manoeuvre his way past a falling Andy Graham before lashing the ball past David Hutton into the roof of the net from the tightest of angles.

It was a stunning way to seal a win and a perfect pick-me-up following the midweek SPFL Trust Cup loss to Broomhill and once again underlined Goodwillie’s value to Clyde.

There were plenty of familiar faces on show for Clyde fans among the visitors ranks.

As well as the return to Broadwood of former Clyde gaffer Barry Ferguson – ironically the man who signed Goodwillie for the club – ex-Bully Wee defender Craig Howie was in the Alloa starting line-up and Clyde promotion hero Mark Lamont was on the bench.

Danny Lennon rang the changes for Clyde with Matthew Elsdon, Ross Cunningham and Kevin Nicoll keeping their places following the Broomhill defeat.

In a fairly low key first half Goodwillie did bring a save out of Hutton after a typically mazy run.

After the break David Mitchell was called into action to collect a Scott Taggart free-kick, but it was the home side who made the breakthrough just before the hour mark.

Paul Kennedy switched play out wide to Ross Cunningham and his cross was met by Goodwillie who powered a superb header past Hutton from eight yards.

Howie had a shot blocked as Alloa responded and the visitors were back on level terms on 72 minutes as Stefan Scougall’s low strike eluded the grasp of the diving Mitchell and squired in off the post.

That gave the visitors a lift and Scott Rumsby and Elsdon both made important blocks as Alloa sensed the game was there to be won.

But Clyde kept them out – and then turned one point into three courtesy of another moment of magic from Goodwillie.