Here’s where Celtic and Rangers are predicted to finish the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season...

The Scottish Premiership table has been reset for season 2023/24. The 12 top-flight teams are re-shaping their squads and pre-season friendlies have already begun.

It’s an exciting time for Scottish football fans as the countdown towards the start of another new campaign edges closer, with reigning back-to-back champions Celtic expected to battle it out with fierce Glasgow rivals Rangers once again for the title.

It’s all change at Celtic Park with Ange Postecoglou departing to take up the Tottenham Hotspur job and Brendan Rodgers’ returning to the Hoops for a second reign after a highly successful first spell at the club between 2016 and February 2019.

Across the city, Rangers boss Michael Beale continues to make progress with his extensive squad overhaul. A number of high-profile exits have been confirmed including that of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, with FIVE new signings arriving in Glasgow over the past couple of weeks.

The SPFL released the eagerly-anticipated Premiership fixtures on Friday morning, with Celtic starting their season at home to Ross County and Rangers making the short journey to Ayrshire to take on Kilmarnock.

Following the announcement, here is OLBG’s supercomputer prediction for how the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership table will look at the end of the campaign:

*The table outcome is based on a range of informative outright odds markets.

