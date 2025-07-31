Celtic and Rangers are set to battle it out once more for the right to be crowned champions of Scotland this season.

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops head into the start of the 2025/26 campaign off the back of winning a Premiership and League Cup double last term, while the Light Blues ended the season without any silverware.

Both clubs will be eyeing improvement this year as new Gers boss Russell Martin looks to end the Parkhead side’s four-year dominance of the top-flight.

Celtic missed out on a domestic clean sweep after losing to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final, but it was a successful season on the whole with the club making giants strides in the UEFA Champions League by reaching the knockout phase play-offs.

Rangers, meanwhile, will aim to put last season’s disappointment to bed under the club’s new American ownership, who have invested £20 million into the Govan giants over the summer.

A supercomputer compiled by Ace Odds has ran it’s algorithm to predict how the final table will pan out come May 2026. With a few surprises further down the league, let’s take a look at where Celtic and Rangers are tipped to finish...

1 . 12th - Livingston (relegated) Predicted points - 27 | SNS Group

2 . 11th - Falkirk Predicted points - 29 | SNS Group

3 . 10th - Dundee Predicted points - 36 | SNS Group

4 . 9th - Dundee United Predicted points - 40 | SNS Group