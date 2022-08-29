Supercomputer predicts how Celtic and Rangers will fare in Champions League

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur form the remaining British clubs set to take part in the group stages.

Celtic and Rangers have made promising start to their respective Scottish Premiership campaigns during the opening five game of the season.

The Hoops have registered five empahtic wins to maintain their 100 per cent record, while the Ibrox club have won four and drawn one of their games to sit two points adrift of the reigning champions.

Both sides will turn their attention to the Champions League group stages next month, with Ange Postecoglou’s side facing holders Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donestk.

Opposite number Giovanni van Bronckhorst will prepare his team for matches against Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli, while Premier League giants, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City will also look to make their mark in Europe’s elite club competition.

But how will all six British clubs fare throughout the competition?

With the top two teams from each section qualifying for the knockout phase, the third-place team from each group drops down into the UEFA Europa League knockout phase. The team who finishes bottom will exit the competition.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at the predicted table from FiveThirtyEight to find out how Celtic and Rangers will fare:

Check out the entire standings, from 32nd to first, below...

32nd- Maccabi Haifa (Group H) SPI: 45.4%. Chance of reaching last 16: 3%.

31st - Viktoria Plzen (Group C) SPI: 55.0%. Chance of reaching last 16: 2%.

30th - FC Copenhagen (Group G) SPI: 56.0%. Round of 16: 9%. Quarter-finals: 1%

29th - Shakhtar Donetsk (Group F) SPI: 60.5%. Round of 16: 12%. Quarter-Finals: 2%