The exact number of clubs and format of the league competition is to be agreed over the coming weeks but it marks another step forward in the women’s game

Scottish Women’s Premier League clubs will form a new league and cup competition within the SPFL structure from the start of the 2022/23 season.

The majority of the 17 SWPL clubs have voted in favour of the move that will see all sides currently competing across the two divisions invited to form a brand new two-tier league.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The precise number of clubs and the format of the league competition will be decided over the coming weeks, while the SPFL also running a new League Cup competition.

SWPL clubs are set for form a new league and cup competiton. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

An independent chair, a managing director and an independent non-executive director will also be recruited to drive the new governing body forward in cooperation with the member clubs.

The latest developments marks another significant step forward in elite women’s football in Scotland as it becomes the responsibility of the SPFL.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell is delighted to see the SWPL, SPFL and Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) come together following months of talks between clubs.

He said: “The Scottish FA recently published its bespoke women’s football strategy, Accelerate Our Game, and a key pillar of that plan is to take our elite clubs and competitions to the next level.

“To achieve that we need to optimise the game’s governance and structures and the work undertaken by the Scottish FA, SPFL and SWF, and the clubs within the SWPL, has shown the collective desire to take the game forward.

“With Hampden Park the new home of the Scotland Women’s National Team, and the team playing in front of record crowds, I am delighted that the various constituent parts of the game have come together to agree on a positive route forward for elite women’s football.”

Scotland's Abi Harrison (R) celebrates making it 1-1 during the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park, on November 26, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster added: “Everyone at the SPFL is hugely excited by the prospect of working closely with the SWPL clubs to help increase the competitiveness, profile and income of elite women’s football in Scotland.

“I have been struck by the ambition of all clubs involved to drive up standards, take the game to the next level and increase participation across the sport.

“It is clear to see the many benefits that increased professionalism has brought to women’s football across the world. We believe we are well-placed to add significant value to the game in Scotland in both a sporting and commercial sense.

“Lastly, I would like to send my thanks to everyone at SWF, which deserves huge credit for the way it has progressed the women’s professional game in Scotland in recent times.”

Scottish Women’s Football chief executive Aileen Campbell believes the move represents a great opportunity to push for change both in the sport and in society as a whole.

She commented: “SWF is committed to driving the women’s and girls’ game in Scotland.

The SWPL have landed a sponsor for the 2021/22 season after agreeing a deal with Park's Motor Group, owned by Rangers chairman Douglas Park. The league’s chief executive Aileen Campbell said: “This deal is a real step change and a signal of ambition. It's about making sure we can drive forward the visibility of the game and showcase the talent on the pitch." (Various)

“We are therefore determined to do everything we can to support the elite game as it transitions to the SPFL.

“Football can be a huge force for good and we want to maximise its potential to drive positive change across our sport and society.

“We need to shine a spotlight on player wellbeing, to push for structural change and equality in boardrooms, and to prioritise a respect agenda.