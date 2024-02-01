The new floodlit 3G pitch is in full use

Symington Tinto AFC were named as one of ​40 projects in Scotland receiving a share of £6 million this year towards new and upgraded pitches, goalposts and floodlights.

The club received £400,000 from this latest round of UK Government funding to support their new state of the art 3G artificial grass pitch.

For over 70 years football has been played at the club in the village of Symington, nestled at the foot of Tinto Hill in the South Lanarkshire countryside.

The club has an adult amateur team and eight youth teams providing all with a positive and nurturing environment to play the game they love. In recent years, the youth section has exponentially grown with nearly 200 children training at weekly training sessions which take place on Monday to Thursday evenings. They currently have a clubhouse, a full size grass pitch and the new floodlit 3g pitch.

Symington Tinto AFC announced last July that it had recently secured three major funding awards totalling over one million pounds from the Scottish Football Partnership Trust, the SSE Clyde Wind Farm Fund and Scottish Football Association Grassroots Pitch and Facilities Fund to facilitate the upgrading of its current training pitches to a full size, and a floodlit 3G pitch. These awards built on earlier support from the SSE Clyde Extension Community Fund which allowed the club to resurface the main club carpark.

Club president Douglas Macmillan said: “We are delighted and flattered in equal measure that all these funding bodies have supported our project. The rapidly increasing membership of the club and ever expanding number of teams at the club highlights the clear need for improved playing facilities in Symington. Now the 3G pitch is in place, we look forward to working with numerous local clubs and organisations to support their activities as well as our own.”

The scheme forms the latest part of a major UK Government investment in grassroots facilities worth over £400 million, which includes multisport pitches, tennis courts and swimming pools.

The Investment supports the UK Government’s ambition to get 3.5 million more adults and children active by 2030.

The projects will benefit from £6 million from the UK Government in 2023/24, with £5.4 million also already allocated from next year’s overall budget.

Since 2021, the UK Government has already delivered 40 projects across Scotland through £4 million of funding, with at least 50 per cent to be spent in the most deprived and inactive local authorities.

For further information see the club website at: www.symingtontintoafc.com