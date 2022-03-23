A supporter holds a scarf reading “Ukraine” as a tribute in support of Ukraine following its invasion by Russia’s forces

Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final clash with Ukraine may have been postponed but football fans are invited to attend a solidarity fan friendly match in aid of the ongoing crisis in Eastern Europe.

The UK Ukrainian Sports Supporters Club (UKUSSC), along with both Edinburgh & Glasgow Ukrainian Communities, have teamed up with the Tartan Army Select FC to host a charity game at Toryglen Football Centre on Thursday.

Ukraine has been left devastated by Russia’s invasion with over two million refugees and more than 1,000 civilian casualties since the conflict began on February 24th, a number which unfortunately is still rising.

The footballing world has displayed a ‘Football Stands Together’ message in Ukrainian colours at matches across every level in recent weeks and UKUSSC & TA Select FC have now joined forces in organising a charity match to try and raise as much money as possible for Ukraine, using the power of sport to unite.

Kick-off is at 1.00pm with free admission, but cash or non-perishable items can be donated on the day in support of humanitarian aid.

Ross McNaught commented: "The Tartan Army Select FC are delighted to welcome our Ukrainian friends to Glasgow.

“We hope the match will show solidarity between Scottish football fans and Ukraine, while using the match to raise vital funds for Dnipro Kids who are doing exemplary work supporting Ukrainian orphans.

“We hope for a quick resolution to the current crisis and that we can meet again for the World Cup play off in June.”

From Ukraine Fans side, Stepan Luczka added: "The football family as a whole, has once again shown its power to unite and stand shoulder to shoulder when it counts.

“Scottish football clubs have shown unbelievable solidarity with Ukraine, with many clubs showing support & having their own fundraising campaigns to help in their own way.

“We are thrilled that our friends at TA Select FC have managed to make this match happen.

“This match is primarily there to continue to raise awareness, raise funds & support in any way we can, but it's also about the symbolic nature this match represents, given its date. Scotland & Ukraine Together!"

A joint decision between TA Select FC & Ukraine Fans was made to raise funds for Dnipro Kids due to its Scottish/Ukrainian links.

For more information about the charity and their fantastic work, please visit: https://dniprokids.com/sample-page/

For all online donations, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/taselectfc-v-ukrainefans