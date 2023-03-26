Register
The most influential players on Instagram from Scotland’s top football clubs

By Lewis Anderson
Published 26th Mar 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 17:31 BST

Meet the players with the most followers on Instagram from easch team in Scottish football’s top tier.

Here are the results.:

Taylor is the most influential Kilmarnock player on Instagram with 18,100 followers. On average the defender gets 739 likes per post, has an engagement rate of 4.10%, and can earn up to £157 for a sponsored post.

1. Kilmarnock: Ash Taylor

Taylor is the most influential Kilmarnock player on Instagram with 18,100 followers. On average the defender gets 739 likes per post, has an engagement rate of 4.10%, and can earn up to £157 for a sponsored post. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

North Lanarkshire born striker Watt is the Buddies most influential player with 33,500 followers and is currently on loan from Premiership rivals Dundee United. He gets 1,329 likes per post on average, has an engagement rate of 3.96%, and can make up to £236 per sponsored post.

2. St Mirren: Tony Watt

North Lanarkshire born striker Watt is the Buddies most influential player with 33,500 followers and is currently on loan from Premiership rivals Dundee United. He gets 1,329 likes per post on average, has an engagement rate of 3.96%, and can make up to £236 per sponsored post.

Glaswegian attacker Murphy is St Johnstone’s most influential player on Instagram with 33,700 followers. The former Rangers and Hibs star gets 1,310 likes per post on average, has an engagement rate of 3.86%, and can earn up to £238 per sponsored post.

3. St Johnstone: Jamie Murphy

Glaswegian attacker Murphy is St Johnstone’s most influential player on Instagram with 33,700 followers. The former Rangers and Hibs star gets 1,310 likes per post on average, has an engagement rate of 3.86%, and can earn up to £238 per sponsored post.

Livingston’s most influential on Instagram is English goalkeeper George with 43,600 followers. He gets on average 834 likes per post, has an engagement rate of 1.93%, and can make up to £298 per sponsored post.

4. Livingston: Shamal George

Livingston’s most influential on Instagram is English goalkeeper George with 43,600 followers. He gets on average 834 likes per post, has an engagement rate of 1.93%, and can make up to £298 per sponsored post. Photo: Ross MacDonald

