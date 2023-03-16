The Scottish Premiership is in the thick of the action with the title race and relegation battle warming up nicely - but that has been placed on pause

It’s that time of year again... the first international window of 2023 is almost upon us. A host of players will prepare to jet off across the world for matches of varying importance from friendlies to European qualifiers.

Celtic will have 12 representatives going away to compete for their countries, including four Under-21 stars, while Rangers have slightly fewer with just six players called-up.

Perhaps, surprisingly there are a couple of glaring omissions. Japan have decided to leave out in-form Hoops talisman Kyogo Furuhashi and arguably one of Scottish football’s leading contenders for Player of the Year, Reo Hatate.

Ibrox loan star Malik Tillman joins Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers in missing out on in the United States national team, while Scotland boss Steve Clarke chose to “remain loyal” to several players despite a lack of game time at club level and omitted full-backs Greg Taylor and Anthony Ralston and attacking midfielder David Turnbull.

The next international break will start on Monday, March 20. European nations will begin the qualification stage for Euro 2024, which takes place in Germany next summer.

Scotland have been drawn in Group A with Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus. The upcoming window will see Steve Clark’e side take on Cyprus at Hampden Park on Saturday, March 25, before returning to the national stadium three days later to face Spain on Tuesday, March 27.

The Scottish Premiership will resume on Saturday, April 1. So with that, here’s a list of all the Celtic and Rangers players who have been called up for international duty during this latest break from domestic action:

2 . Daizen Maeda - Japan March 24 - Uruguay (Kirin Challenge Cup), March 28 - Colombia (Kirin Challenge Cup)

3 . Glen Kamara - Finland March 23 - Denmark (Euro 2024 qualifier), March 26 - Northern Ireland (Euro 2024 qualifier)

4 . Sead Haksabanovic - Montenegro March 24 - Bulgaria (Euro 2024 qualifier), March 27 - Serbia (Euro 2024 qualifier)