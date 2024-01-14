The 18 Celtic and Rangers summer signings rated so far this season after underwhelming transfer window
Celtic splashed out just shy of £19million on nine arrivals, while Rangers spent around £13m on four players alone
A summer transfer shake up was on the menu at Celtic Park and Ibrox after a steady stream of first-team stars headed for the exit door at the end of last season.
Celtic were left facing up to the shock permanent exits of Portuguese wing wizard Jota to big spending Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad and Swedish centre-back Carl Starfelt who headed off to La Liga outfit Celta Vigo. Across the city, strikers Antonio Colak and Fashion Sakala departed Rangers for Italian side Parma and Al-Fayha respectively, while midfielder Glen Kamara moved on to EFL Championship big guns Leeds United.
However, it's fair to say neither side emerged from the transfer window in a stronger position considering their summer spend. In truth, it turned out to be rather underwhelming with the players recruited by both Glasgow giants failing to excite supporters.
GlasgowWorld has rated all 18 summer signings out of ten based on their contribution to Celtic and Rangers so far this season: