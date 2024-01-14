Celtic splashed out just shy of £19million on nine arrivals, while Rangers spent around £13m on four players alone

A summer transfer shake up was on the menu at Celtic Park and Ibrox after a steady stream of first-team stars headed for the exit door at the end of last season.

Celtic were left facing up to the shock permanent exits of Portuguese wing wizard Jota to big spending Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad and Swedish centre-back Carl Starfelt who headed off to La Liga outfit Celta Vigo. Across the city, strikers Antonio Colak and Fashion Sakala departed Rangers for Italian side Parma and Al-Fayha respectively, while midfielder Glen Kamara moved on to EFL Championship big guns Leeds United.

However, it's fair to say neither side emerged from the transfer window in a stronger position considering their summer spend. In truth, it turned out to be rather underwhelming with the players recruited by both Glasgow giants failing to excite supporters.

GlasgowWorld has rated all 18 summer signings out of ten based on their contribution to Celtic and Rangers so far this season:

1 . Paulo Bernardo - 7/10 Joined on a season-long loan from Benfica, the midfielder has gradually started to find his feet after a slow start to his Hoops career. Has been immense in recent weeks prior to the winter break. Technically very good and is still improvement, he could prove to be a shrewd permanent signing.

2 . Abdallah Sima - 9/10 On-loan from Premier League side Brighton, the Senegalese forward has been simply outstanding for the Gers. With 15 goals and two assists in 33 appearances, it's easy to see why Philippe Clement wants to sign him permanently in the summer.

3 . Gustaf Lagerbielke - 4/10 A strange £3m signing from Swedish outfit IF Elfsborg, the centre back has flattered to deceive barring his late Champions League match-winner against Feyenoord. Not fancied by Brendan Rodgers and looks set to depart on loan after just six months.

4 . Kieran Dowell - 6.5/10 Injury plagued the former Norwich City man earlier this season but seemed to be improving with regular minutes before the winter break. Classy performance against Motherwell at Fir Park and will be hoping he can keep himself fit and available for the rest of the season.