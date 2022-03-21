'The boys all thought it was a penalty' - Caledonian Braves boss Ricky Waddell reckons his team should have had spot kick against Edinburgh Uni

Braves manager Ricky Waddell (Pic by Scott Louden)

The game ultimately ended 1-1, with Braves paying for missing a series of chances when Uni took a 73rd minute lead with a free-kick deflected in off home defender Scott Forrester.

But the Motherwell team salvaged a point in injury time when Forrester netted a thumping header from Rhys Armstrong’s corner.

Referring to the earlier penalty shout which was rejected by the referee, boss Waddell told the Times and Speaker: “John felt he was fouled inside the box. I was in the stand serving a suspension so I couldn’t see it because I was on the opposite side.

"But my initial instinct was it was a penalty kick. The boys all thought it was a penalty kick but the main in the middle didn’t.

"I would be lying if I said I could see properly. John felt he was on the line of the box or just inside, which was similar to the recent game at Auchinleck Talbot (a 3-1 defeat for Braves in a fifth round South Challenge Cup tie on March 9).

"On that occasion, we initially got a penalty award and then the linesman said it was outside the box when it was on the line and we should have had the penalty kick.

"But we did enough to beat Edinburgh Uni. We created plenty of chances but we just weren’t ruthless enough in front of goal.”

The result leaves Braves ninth in the table with 43 points from 30 games.

Despite the disappointment of not picking up three points at the weekend, Waddell said the way his side had battled to secure a late point was a great positive.

"We left it late but we showed a bit of character to come back,” he added.

"The boys have that in their tank that’s for sure. They’ve got a kind of never say die attitude so I was pleased from that side of it but we should have won the game.

"For our goal the delivery was excellent. Scott still had a fair bit to do with the header but he powered it in which was brilliant.

"We were pleased for Scott because he’s had a good season.”

After their league exploits, Braves are taking on a different challenge in the shape of two sectional fixtures in the Lowland League Cup.

They are hosting East Kilbride this Tuesday, March 22, before this Saturday’s home match against Dalbeattie Star.

The top two sides in the four-team group will ultimately qualify for the quarter-finals, with Braves having already beaten Gretna 2008 6-0 in their opening game of the section.

"I would like to have a good run in this cup,” Waddell said. “I think it’s important that we do.

"We have been targeting getting over 45 points in the league and I think we should achieve that.

"But we also want to get to a cup final and win it.

"I think we are capable of doing that so we just need to keep playing games and working. I don’t want an end of the season attitude where things peter out.”