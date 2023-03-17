A new study has revealed that Ross County are the cheapest team to watch in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Research conducted by kingcasinobonus.uk analysed the cost of tickets, merchandise and parking as well as food and beverages. These factors were used to indicate which team is the most expensive and which is the cheapest football team in the top-flight to watch.

The Staggies sit top of the table based on a cost index of 24.48, while Rangers are the most expensive club to follow with a cost index of 40.00.

A spokesperson for kingcasinobonus.uk stated: “Football has always been for the fans, unfortunately, many have begun to be priced out of following their club. With the cost-of-living crisis ongoing, it’s likely that more and more fans will struggle to afford the increasing prices of watching their team.

“Without fans there is no football, so it’s refreshing to see that even in the top-flight of football that some teams are still attempting to provide affordable football experiences for their fans.

“However, no matter what team you support it’s undeniable that football unites millions across the nation, and despite the cost of visiting stadiums across the country, fans do it to experience the electric atmosphere that live football creates. Football encapsulates pride and passion.”

Undefined: gallery

1 .

2 . Ross County (1st) - Cost index: 24.48 Season ticket - £385, Home shirt cost - £25, Average pie cost - £2.30, Average Tea/Bovril cost - £1.60 Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group

3 . Kilmarnock (2nd) - Cost index: 28.60 Season ticket - £400, Home shirt cost - £50, Average pie cost - £2.20, Average Tea/Bovril cost - £1.70 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

4 . St Mirren (3rd) - Cost index: 29.30 Season ticket - £375, Home shirt cost - £47, Average pie cost - £2.30, Average Tea/Bovril cost - £2.00 Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group