The definitive list of Rangers celebrity fans on Old Firm day

Every celebrity Rangers fans you could possibly think of as Celtic play the Gers at Ibrox today.
1. Nathan Evans
Nathan Evans had a TikTok hit with Wellerman. He is known for his love of Rangers and has been invited to perform at the Ibrox fan village for matchdays. Photo: Jo Hanley
2. Andy Fordham
Fordham was a fan of Rangers, and paraded his BDO World Championship trophy before a game at Ibrox Stadium in 2004. Photo: PA
3. Lex Luger
Former WWE wrestler Lex Luger revealed that he is a “big Rangers fan” due to his grandparents growing up on the outskirts of Glasgow. The former WCW champion has ties to Coatbridge on his mother’s side of the family.
4. Chris Waddle
Famously trolled Celtic on Twitter after Rangers’ Scottish Cup win back in 2016 ended the Hoops’ dreams of clinching a double, making his feelings perfectly clear as to where his allegiance lies in the process. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers