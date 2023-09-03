Register
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
50 best things to eat and drink in Glasgow right now
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
Two-time World’s Strongest Man winner Stoltman often competes in strong man events across the world with his older brother Luke often wears his Rangers shirt abroad and was given a VIP tour of the stadium last year. Often mingles with supporters and was in Seville for the Europa League Final. Two-time World’s Strongest Man winner Stoltman often competes in strong man events across the world with his older brother Luke often wears his Rangers shirt abroad and was given a VIP tour of the stadium last year. Often mingles with supporters and was in Seville for the Europa League Final.
Two-time World’s Strongest Man winner Stoltman often competes in strong man events across the world with his older brother Luke often wears his Rangers shirt abroad and was given a VIP tour of the stadium last year. Often mingles with supporters and was in Seville for the Europa League Final.

The definitive list of Rangers celebrity fans on Old Firm day

Rangers play Celtic today in the first Old Firm match of the season

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 23:00 BST

Every celebrity Rangers fans you could possibly think of as Celtic play the Gers at Ibrox today.

Nathan Evans had a TikTok hit with Wellerman. He is known for his love of Rangers and has been invited to perform at the Ibrox fan village for matchdays.

1. Nathan Evans

Nathan Evans had a TikTok hit with Wellerman. He is known for his love of Rangers and has been invited to perform at the Ibrox fan village for matchdays. Photo: Jo Hanley

Fordham was a fan of Rangers, and paraded his BDO World Championship trophy before a game at Ibrox Stadium in 2004.

2. Andy Fordham

Fordham was a fan of Rangers, and paraded his BDO World Championship trophy before a game at Ibrox Stadium in 2004. Photo: PA

Former WWE wrestler Lex Luger revealed that he is a “big Rangers fan” due to his grandparents growing up on the outskirts of Glasgow. The former WCW champion has ties to Coatbridge on his mother’s side of the family.

3. Lex Luger

Former WWE wrestler Lex Luger revealed that he is a “big Rangers fan” due to his grandparents growing up on the outskirts of Glasgow. The former WCW champion has ties to Coatbridge on his mother’s side of the family.

Famously trolled Celtic on Twitter after Rangers’ Scottish Cup win back in 2016 ended the Hoops’ dreams of clinching a double, making his feelings perfectly clear as to where his allegiance lies in the process.

4. Chris Waddle

Famously trolled Celtic on Twitter after Rangers’ Scottish Cup win back in 2016 ended the Hoops’ dreams of clinching a double, making his feelings perfectly clear as to where his allegiance lies in the process. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Old Firm