The Ibrox legend sadly passed away on Tuesday.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has paid a heartfelt tribute to Walter Smith following the death of the much-loved Gers icon.

Tributes have poured in from across the footballing world, with Boyd the latest to voice his admiration for Smith, and his sadness at his passing.

Writing in a column for the Scottish Sun, Boyd - who played under Smith during his second spell at the helm in Glasgow - delivered a touching reflection on the Ibrox great.

He said: “There should be a Walter Smith statue outside Ibrox.

“But even that wouldn’t be enough to pay tribute to a man who gave his heart and soul to Rangers.

“They say no one is bigger than the football club.

“Well, my old gaffer virtually peered over the Club Deck given how much silverware and success he had during his two spells as Gers manager.

“More than that, though, Walter Smith had an effect on every single person he ever met. And that’s his lasting legacy, in my eyes.

“It was the way he conducted himself, the way he carried himself.

“He had such an aura about him, an incredible presence.

“He was always immaculately dressed from head to toe and it was like he got better looking with age.

“This was someone who had time for everyone with an incredible ability to make you feel better about yourself after a few seconds in his company.”

Boyd added: “The matches he won and titles he lifted, they were all very well and good. And let’s be honest, he was an INCREDIBLE football manager.

“But read all the tributes and they will all have one thing in common, that he was an unbelievable father, husband, grandfather and friend.

“I’m not going to lie, the news hit me really hard.

“Writing this column has to be one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.