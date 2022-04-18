'The most disgusting scenes seen at a football match in 50 years' - Motherwell FC and Police Scotland investigating after spectators allegedly attacked by balaclava clad gang outside Fir Park after Motherwell women's game on Saturday

Alan Burrows has revealed that Motherwell are working with Police Scotland to track alleged culprits (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Eye witnesses claimed that a group of yobs started throwing smoke grenades at the fans then began fighting with a rival gang of men, while innocent families were right in the vicinity. The shocking scenes reportedly followed an SWPL1 clash which Hamilton won 1-0 thanks to Chloe Muir’s second half goal.

Fan Rodger Shearer Tweeted: “I was caught up in the middle of it. This couldn’t be predicted and the stewards reacted quickly when they saw what was going on.

"It’s the most disgusting scenes I’ve seen in decades at a match.

"Around 20 black clad men with balaclavas hiding their faces came at us.

"It was my first women’s match in over 50 years following the club and this happens.

"I’m not coming to the home match v Rangers despite being a season ticket holder. Too old to run.”

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows replied on Twitter: “I’m really sorry you (and others) were caught up in that Rodger.

"It was an almost 700 strong crowd made up with lots of women, children and families.

"It’s hard to believe what happened, but we’ll now work with the police to try and identify culprits.

“I can’t say too much as this is now a police matter.

"Suffice to say, we had more than adequate stewarding for the crowd and the game itself passed off in a fantastic spirit both on and off the park.

"What happened afterwards, which we have caught on CCTV, was absolutely disgraceful, but clearly extremely difficult for us to predict.

"We are working with all the appropriate authorities, with the evidence we have, to try and identify the culprits and bring them to justice.”

Entry to Saturday’s match was free, with donations being taken for the Motherwell academy.