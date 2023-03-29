Register
The top 15 creators in Scottish Premiership this season as Celtic and Rangers stars dominate list

A performance rating algorithm has cemented a Celtic and Rangers star as the most creative players in the top-flight.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 17:01 BST

BetVictor has uncovered the top chance creators this season via data scouting, with Celtic’s Jota leading the way. Rangers’ Ryan Kent ranked third overall with Celtic’s Liel Abada coming in second.

The performance of every player was analysed using two key performance metrics: chances created per 90 and expected assists (xA) per 90. These metrics were combined into a unique ‘Creator Rating’, which considers both the frequency and quality of chances being made by every player this season:

Minutes played = 1192. Chances created per 90mins = 1.89. Expected assists per 90mins = 0.11.

1. Ryan Jack - 7.58

Minutes played = 933. Chances created per 90mins = 1.74. Expected assists per 90mins = 0.14.

2. Glen Kamara - 7.59

Minutes played = 909. Chances created per 90mins = 1.49. Expected assists per 90mins = 0.20.

3. Scott Arfield - 7.67

Minutes played = 937. Chances created per 90mins = 2.21. Expected assists per 90mins = 0.10.

4. Martin Boyle - 7.86 (Hibernian)

