BetVictor has uncovered the top chance creators this season via data scouting, with Celtic’s Jota leading the way. Rangers’ Ryan Kent ranked third overall with Celtic’s Liel Abada coming in second.

The performance of every player was analysed using two key performance metrics: chances created per 90 and expected assists (xA) per 90. These metrics were combined into a unique ‘Creator Rating’, which considers both the frequency and quality of chances being made by every player this season: