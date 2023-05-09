The list is based on players who have accumulated the most disciplinary points and red cards throughout their time in Scottish football’s top-flight.

As the 2022/23 season draws to a close in the next few weeks, it has been another campaign full of disciplinary drama following the introduction of VAR technology in the Scottish Premiership.

Scottish football’s top-flight has always made for a great spectacle over the years. Renowned for its physicality and being very competitive, few players will shirk a challenge and other are willing to put their bodies on the line for their team.

However, as the following list proves, this doesn’t necessarily mean it is always the tough-tackling players who receive the most red and yellow cards. Seven current and former Celtic and Rangers players are included.

Using data compiled by Transfermarkt, we take a look at which players have racked up the most disciplinary offences spanning back to season 1999/2000. The points total breakdown is based on yellow cards count (1 point), a second yellow card (3 points) and a red card (5 points).

2 . Danny Swanson 64 points: 36 yellow cards, 6 sending-offs.

3 . Ross Draper 64 points: 51 yellow cards, 3 sending-offs.

4 . Steven Hammell 65 points: 60 yellow cards, 1 sending-offs.