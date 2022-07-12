'The triallists didn't do their chances of being signed any harm' - Thorniewood United new boys impress in friendly win

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ally Small will likely be a key man for Thorniewood United in a higher division next season

A series of first half saves by Purves kept the scoreline level before David O’Donnell shot Thorniewood ahead in spectacular style from 20 yards.

Although Purves was then powerless to prevent a West Calder equaliser, the hosts won it when a triallist striker netted the winner.

“I thought it was a good game actually,” Thorniewood secretary Eddie Lynas told the Times and Speaker.

"Once again in the first half we had our goalkeeper to thank for keeping us in it.

"He pulled off some great saves and was in good form.

"He had no chance with their goal. It was basically a mistake from our fullback on the left and the West Calder player beat him, crossed to the far post and their guy scored with a header.

"David O’Donnell’s goal was magnificent and the triallist striker had only been on for 10 minutes when he muscled his way through, beat two or three men and had a great finish to put us in front again.

"I believe the guy would be a great asset if we signed him.

"We had another triallist on the bench – a younger lad who plays in central midfield and was playing in the South of Scotland League last year – and he came on and didn’t do his chances of getting signed any harm either with a good performance.

"So we’ll have a look at them again this week.”

Lynas is pleased that Saturday’s goalscoring hero O’Donnell – a midfielder who has previously served clubs including Lanark United, Forth Wanderers and Wishaw – has already been signed this summer.

"Looking at the last two games I’ve seen David O’Donnell, I think he’ll be a valuable asset.

"The link up play with him and Darren Bowie in the middle and Declan Brown and Ally Small up front, I think we’ll do all right.”

One player missing on Saturday was last season’s top scorer Small, who will likely be a key man for Thorniewood in the 2022-23 campaign as they play at a higher level than last term, in the newly formed West of Scotland League first division.

Their league opener is a home test against Blantyre Victoria on Saturday, July 30.

"It is hard to judge the players’ fitness at the moment,” Lynas said. “There’s only really been one training session but they’re looking quite fit.

"If we can compete in the first division we’ll be doing well. No disrespect to what we were involved in before, but playing in this league will be a jump in class for us this year.

"In my mind at the moment, the target for us is staying in the league.

"Given the standard of opposition, finishing fourth bottom wouldn’t be a bad effort.

"The first three games are really difficult. We open with Blantyre at home, then we’re away to Gartcairn and then at home to Drumchapel.”