'The win was thoroughly deserved' - Lesmahagow AFC boss Daryl Meikle hails his troops after South of Scotland Cup triumph

Jubilant Lesmahagow Amateur FC squad celebrate cup win

Lesmahagow deservedly took the lead after 35 minutes of Saturday’s showpiece – delayed for two years due to coronavirus - when Graham Gracie converted a rebound from eight yards.

Leading 1-0 at half-time, ’Gow Amateurs went two in front on 60 minutes when Lewis Meikle shot first time into the roof of the net after an initial shot had been blocked.

Lesmahagow then created and missed more good scoring chances before they were reduced to 10 men on 75 minutes when Robbie Kilpatrick received a pair of yellow cards and a red in quick succession for mouthing at the referee.

"We were in total control and they never really had any attempts at goal,” ’Gow Amateurs boss Daryl Meikle said. “But obviously when you go down to 10 men it’s a different game.”

And so it proved as Newtown won a penalty within three minutes for a handball by Lewis Meikle.

"It was a debatable penalty,” gaffer Meikle said. “A shot’s come in from them, Lewis is standing a yard away and it’s supposedly hit him in the face then his arm. The referee has said the ball has run down his arm but I think he was the only one who saw that happening.

"The officiating was probably the worst I’ve ever seen if I’m being honest with you.”

The penalty was duly scored to reduce Newtown’s leeway to a single goal.

"The last few minutes were backs to the wall with 10 men,” Meikle said. “But we had two one on ones on the counter attack which would have killed the game which we never took.

"But we held on and got the win which was the main thing. It was thoroughly deserved.

"Getting to that final there were a lot of long trips down to the borders in earlier rounds two years ago so it was good to finally get it played and get a trophy win.

"The celebrations were good. We had a bus there so we all went back to the pub and had a good night.”

Ironically, Lesmahagow AFC are playing the semi-final of this season’s South of Scotland Cup against Strathaven outfit Machan United at Carluke’s John Cumming Stadium tonight, Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm. This Saturday, they are away to Greenock in the Central Scottish Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the semi-final, Meikle said: “We’re confident. We’ve got a good team and at the semi-final stage it’s just who turns up on the night.”