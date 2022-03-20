'There only looked like one winner' - Motherwell boss Graham Alexander bemoans last gasp defeat at St Johnstone

Graham Alexander is enduring a tough spell in the Motherwell hotseat (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

The Steelmen led through Kevin van Veen’s early solo effort before conceding an equaliser to Callum Hendry’s header.

The half-time score of 1-1 remained for much of the game, with the visitors perking up after Kaiyne Woolery came on 32 minutes into what had been an uneventful second half. The substitute hit the post before being booked for diving during a promising break.

Van Veen also came close to an equaliser but Zander Clark tipped over his free-kick.

The stalemate remained until stoppage time when Hendry let a long ball bounce before firing into the top corner from the corner of box to move Saints four points clear of bottom club Dundee.

Boss Alexander said: "I thought it was a game where there only looked like one winner. We were really pushing for that winning goal, we hit the post and the keeper has made a good save.

"And they have scored from nothing really. It was a wonder strike but there's things we could do to not let him have that opportunity.

"It's a sore one because even if it had finished 1-1 we would have been disappointed because I felt it was a game we could have won."

On Woolery's yellow card, the Well boss added: "I think what happened was he got contact and should have gone down with the contact but didn't and then thought, 'I should have gone down', and went down. So I've got no issues with the booking.

"I think if he'd gone down with the initial contact we'd have got a penalty.

"Little things like that, not just that, we are just getting punished for any slight mistake. But they are our mistakes so we have to own them and take responsibility for them."

Motherwell, who haven’t won in the league since Boxing Day, are currently eighth in the table with 36 points from 31 games.