'They wanted me' - Former Rangers star reveals Celtic contract offer before showdown Ibrox talks
Winger David Templeton spent four years at Ibrox between 2012 and 2016
David Templeton has revealed Celtic made a late attempt to lure him to Parkhead moments before he held showdown talks with Rangers manager Ally McCoist in 2012.
The former Hearts, Gers and Hamilton winger, who signed for the Ibrox club from the Jambos, recalled preparing for a meeting with McCoist at Rangers' Murray Park training ground when he received a last-minute call from their bitter rivals.
Now aged 35, Templeton has opened up how things could have worked out differently as Celtic officials made last-gasp effort to talk him into seeing out the remainder of his contract at Hearts before moving in the summer.
Instead, the one-time Scotland youth international opted for Rangers in August. But the transfer revelation left Open Goal host Si Ferry shocked as he detailed how the deal himself and old Hearts team mate Ryan McGowan were both wanted by the Govan outfit - with the latter rejecting them in favour of chasing a lucrative deal in China. Templeton explained: "They tried to sell me and Ryan McGowan to Rangers. Both of us were at (the training ground). Gowser must have known as six months later he went to China for about £20,000 per week. That's why he went to see Coisty to say he wasn't signing.
"I met the gaffer. He was good and funny. You've obviously spoken to him and he is hilarious to be fair. I met him at the training ground. I actually had Celtic phone me while I was sitting outside. They wanted me to wait out my contract until the end of the season."