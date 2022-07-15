'This move suits the club and the player' - Motherwell boss Graham Alexander satisfied as attacker Kaiyne Woolery leaves to join Turkish outfit

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaiyne Woolery netted two league goals for Motherwell last season, both at Ibrox (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

The 27-year-old forward, whose only two goals in 31 league appearances for Motherwell last season came in a pair of draws against Rangers at Ibrox, departs for an undisclosed fee - subject to international clearance – with the best wishes of Steelmen manager Graham Alexander.

Speaking to the Motherwell website, gaffer Alexander said: “Kaiyne told me at the end of the season he didn’t feel settled in Scotland and he would like to explore his options during the summer.

“We had a very amicable conversation about it all and we agreed on two possible scenarios.

“We have come to a conclusion which suits both the club and player.

“I wish Kaiyne nothing but the best and thank him for his contribution last season.”

London-born Woolery, whose former clubs also include Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Swindon Town, will now miss out on playing in the Scottish top flight and in European football for ’Well.

On Thursday evening, the North Lanarkshire outfit discovered that they will play Irish outfit Sligo Rovers in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round, after Sligo beat Welsh outfit Bala Town 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 aggregate draw.