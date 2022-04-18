Thorniewood United 1-0 Cumbernauld United: Small strike takes 'Wood into cup quarter-finals

Ally Small has been in devastating form in front of goal this season

The Viewpark team are now into The Kilmarnock Pie West of Scotland League Cup quarter-finals, where they will visit Benburb on Saturday, May 7.

Victory in that tie would give ’Wood a home semi-final encounter against Glenafton Athletic or Kilwinning Rangers.

Delighted Thorniewood secretary Eddie Lynas told GlasgowWorld Sport: “It was a hard fought victory, a great game to watch.

"We came out thoroughly deserved victors. Even the Cumbernauld committee members were saying we deserved to win.

"For the goal, it was great play down the right wing by fullback Ryan Sullivan. He put a ball into the box and Ally just controlled it and put it away.

"We’re always optimistic. As far as our chances of going all the way go, we will just need to take each game as it comes.”

Prior to Small’s strike, Lynas said that both teams had first half scoring chances, with ’Wood having the better of these as they missed chances which could have put them three goals up at the interval.

But the home team were denied by some fine saves by the Cumbernauld keeper.

With a cup last eight spot secured, Thorniewood return to West of Scotland League Conference B duties this Saturday in a home game against Greenock Juniors with kick-off at 2pm.

Meanwhile, Thorniewood’s local rivals Bellshill Athletic were on the receiving end of a 13-1 hammering at Darvel in The Kilmarnock Pie West of Scotland League Cup last Wednesday night.

But Athletic recovered in fine style to win 2-1 at Lugar Boswell Thistle in Conference A on Saturday thanks to strikes by Kyle and Rice.

With two league fixtures remaining this campaign, Bellshill are 11th with 35 points. They leapt two places thanks to last weekend’s win.