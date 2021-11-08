Thorniewood United 11-0 Newmains United: Biggest league win in around 20 years for Viewpark men

Declan Brown (1st right) in action for Thorniewood United (Submitted pic)

The one sided West of Scotland League Conference B clash saw ’Wood net first half goals through Ross Gillan, Declan Brown (2), Alastair Small (2) and Darren Bowie.

Leading 6-0 at half-time, the Viewpark men continued to run riot in the second half and added five more goals through Brown, Small, Bowie, Mark Fitzpatrick and Lewis Archer.

“We could easily have scored 13, 14 or 15,” said Thorniewood secretary Eddie Lynas. “We completely dominated the game.

"The Newmains keeper made a few good saves in each half.

"It was a heavy park. You could have got away with a long punt up the park in those conditions, but the boys actually played some fantastic football.

"It was a great showing, especially coming off the Scottish Cup defeat to Shotts.

"Alastair is now our top scorer this season with 20 goals to his credit.

"He’s a big lad, he’s got good skill, he’s powerful, he’s full of running and not scared to take men on.

"Declan also has so much skill and Darren has a great engine in midfield.”

’Wood are still in the promotion running, as they trail third placed Gartcairn Juniors by four points having played a game more.

"I wouldn’t say it’s impossible for us to finish third,” Lynas said.

"If they keep up their attitude, the two managers we’ve got have got them playing some good stuff.

"They are hungry and they’re a very young team who can only get better.”

’Wood, fifth with 29 points from 16 games, visit Carluke Rovers in the league this Saturday, kick-off 1.30pm.

"We played Carluke before down at Thorniewood,” Lynas said.

"And it was one of these games where it was 1-1 but it should have been about 6-1 with the chances we have and never took.

"We go into the game full of confidence.”