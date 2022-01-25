Thorniewood United 2-1 Blantyre Victoria: ’Wood see off top flight Vics in cup thanks to Small and Watt goals

Thorniewood United (in red strips) have been joined in next round by Bellshill Athletic (Library pic by Kevin Ramage)

Small, 19, had West of Scotland League Conference B side ’Wood 1-0 up in the first half against the side second bottom of the Premier Division when he scored at the back post. The lead was doubled when new signing Adam Watt nipped in to round the goalkeeper and score.

A dramatic second half then saw Blantyre’s Aaron Black blaze a penalty over the bar after Callum Scott’s foul before Sam MacKenzie did score from a second spot kick – awarded for handball – for the visitors after 77 minutes. But the Viewpark men held on to book their place in the next round.

“It was a great result for the club,” said Thorniewood secretary Eddie Lynas.

"We were playing a team two leagues above us, obviously a quality team.

"The previous week Blantyre played Pollok – the Premier Division leaders – and were unlucky to go down 1-0.

"I was told this week Blantyre played Thorniewood with the same team as that game, bar one person.

"Yet we scored two in the first half and we should maybe have scored four.

"Second half it was all Blantyre but we defended very well.

"We had a good crowd on Saturday – Blantyre brought a big support – and we’re hoping for a home draw in the next round.”

This Saturday will see promotion chasing ’Wood – for whom Small has now scored 26 goals this season – visit bottom club Royal Albert in a league match.

Thorniewood go into the game fourth in the table with 42 points from 21 games, just three points behind third placed St Cadoc’s who currently occupy the final promotion slot.

"We will treat Royal Albert with the same respect that Blantyre Vics got,” Lynas said.

"We hope to continue our promotion push.”

Meanwhile, ’Wood’s local rivals Bellshill Athletic also got through in The Killie Pie Cup on Saturday as they beat Irvine Victoria 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 home draw in their first round match.

Franny Kilpatrick scored to put the visitors 1-0 up but Bellshill forced spot kicks thanks to Kris Jarvie’s first half penalty after a foul on Mark Kyle, who had beaten three players but was whipped down when through on goal.

Keeper Ben McDougall was a hero for Athletic, saving two penalties in the shootout. The winning penalty was scored by Jordan ‘Jinky’ Conlon.

Bellshill boss Gary Elliott said: “It was great for Ben saving two penalties because he had a cracking game as well.

"He was moving from side to side as the Irvine players were running up to take them.

"He stood up big for the penalty saves. The first one was fairly central and the second one he went off to the left. Ben had a great presence.”