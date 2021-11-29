Thorniewood United 4-1 Kello Rovers: Outstanding display as 'Wood stay fifth in table

Thorniewood United (in red shirts) in action (Library pic by Kevin Ramage)

The teenage striker shone as ’Wood kep up their promotion challenge with a comfortable victory.

"We have some outstanding young players,” club secretary Eddie Lynas told the Times and Speaker.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Alastair Small was only 19 on Monday. And that’s him on 23 goals for the season.

"For a young lad he is so powerful, he’s quick footed, fit, chases, harries, has an eye for goal, very good all round.

"He has been outstanding this season, like quite a few of them.

"Darren Bowie in midfield has some engine on him and we have good players all over the park.”

Saturday’s win for Thorniewood came despite them going a goal down on 24 minutes via a 12-yard shot.

But United were level within a minute when Small scored from close range after good work down the right wing by Lewis Archer.

It was 2-1 Thorniewood on 39 minutes when Archer cut in from the right and sent in a shot which the keeper could only parry to Ryan Sullivan who scored.

Then came a brilliant individual goal by Small on 44 minutes when he ghosted past two defenders, showing sublime skills, before firing home from 14 yards.

Into the second half and home keeper Lewis Purves made two brilliant saves to keep ’Wood 3-1 up.

And the hosts’ advantage was extended to three goals on the hour mark when Bowie collected the ball on the centre circle, drove forward, left defenders chasing shadows with brilliant skill, rounded the keeper and scored.

"Coming back from 1-0 down to win 4-1 was a great result,” Lynas said. “The Kello secretary came to me after the game and said we thoroughly deserved our victory; the far better team won on the day.”

’Wood, who are fifth in the table with 35 points from 18 games, face a massive league fixture this Saturday at sixth placed Renfrew, only below them on goal difference having played a game more. Kick-off is at 1.30pm.