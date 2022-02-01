Thorniewood United ace Ally Small tipped to break 15-year-old club goalscoring record this season

Ally Small has been in great form for Thorniewood United (Submitted pic)

Small netted a hat-trick – making it a total of 29 goals for him in the campaign – as ’Wood won 4-0 at Royal Albert in Saturday’s West of Scotland League Conference B match. This is just seven fewer than Stevie Mullen managed in a season for ’Wood all those years ago.

Thorniewood secretary Eddie Lynas told the Times and Speaker: “I think without a shadow of a doubt Ally can go and beat Stevie’s record.

"Stevie was actually at our game against Blantyre Vics last week and spoke to Ally. I think he was giving him advice.

"Personally I think Ally has the attributes to play at a higher level. But I still think it would do him no harm to stay here for another year to develop with us.”

Just 11 minutes had been played on Saturday when Small volleyed in Lewis Archer’s cross from the right.

Ryan Sullivan produced great work down the right on 36 minutes and his cross was lashed home by Darren Bowie for 2-0.

Two minutes into the second half it was 3-0 when Adam Watt’s long crossfield ball found Small who shrugged off the centre half and rounded the keeper before slotting home.

Things were rounded off on 75 minutes when Small shot home from a tight angle.