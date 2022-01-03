Thorniewood United aiming to get into promotion shake-up

’Wood, fifth with 39 points from 20 games in West of Scotland League Conference B, are only four points behind third placed Gartcairn Juniors in the battle to go up and start as hot favourites to beat a Dalry side who have lost nine out of 10 home league games this campaign.

“We beat Dalry 7-0 at our place the last time the teams played,” ’Wood secretary Eddie Lynas told the Times and Speaker.

"So if the boys play to their potential we’ll be fine.

"But we learned last year to take each game as it comes and respect the lower teams.

"Ardeer were the so called whipping boys last season and we went down there first game of the season and got beat 1-0.

"So we will treat Dalry with the respect that they deserve.

"There is no danger of complacency from us. The management wouldn’t allow it.

"If we want to go up we need to keep going. They are young laddies who don’t know when they’re beaten, they just keep coming back.

"We want to finish as high as possible.

"It’s a young team with time on their side. If we won the league now we’d be right up to the premier league which would be a wee bit too soon for us.”