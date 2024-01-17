Bristol City forward Tommy Conway is eager to force his way into the senior Scotland squad for Euro 2024. Pic: SNS

Tommy Conway is targeting a place in Scotland's Euro 2024 squad after his FA Cup heroics against West Ham United. The Bristol City forward scored the only goal of Tuesday night's third-round replay at Ashton Gate as the Championship club sent Premier League opponents crashing out of the competition.

Conway struck City's equaliser in the original tie at the London Stadium earlier this month and became a cup hero with the winner in the replay. That was the 21-year-old's eighth goal in 22 appearances this season and he is now eager to break into the Scotland senior squad for Germany this summer.

Born in Taunton in England, Conway qualifies to play for Scotland through a grandparent. He has five caps and one goal at under-21 level and is now looking to force his way into national coach Steve Clarke's thoughts. Lyndon Dykes, Ché Adams, Ryan Christie, Lawrence Shankland, Kevin Nisbet and Jacob Brown are all ahead of him in the queue at the moment, but Conway hopes to push himself in.

Asked if the Euros were a reasonable target after his FA Cup winner, he gave a candid response. "Yeah, I don't see why not," he said. "Obviously, there is competition in my position but I don't see why I can't be challenging those boys who have been called up before. It would be an interesting one but I can only get there if I'm performing well for my club. That's my main focus at the minute."