Tony Watt expected to join Dundee United from Motherwell today

Tony Watt sat out Motherwell's last game against Livingston on Boxing Day (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

The much-travelled striker, 28, had previously agreed a deal to join United on a pre-contract this summer but he will now depart Fir Park five months early.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday morning, Alexander, who is preparing his side for their league return at Ross County on Tuesday night, said: "We've agreed a fee this morning with Dundee United for Tony, so at some point today Tony will be a Dundee United player, and that's where it is.

"We had a conversation on Saturday after we trained, me and Tony, and over the weekend the club have agreed a fee which we find acceptable.

"I think that's just it getting officially done as we speak, so that's where it is.

"Everything we do is for the best for the club, that's what my responsibility is, that's what we're in control of, so everything we do is with the club's best interest at heart, and the team's.

"We knew the potential situation, we knew in the summer where he was going. We decided on a course of action which we would be content with, and if it happened, we were happy for him to go, and if it didn't. we were happy for him to stay.

"It has turned out that we're happy for him to go, because all that criteria was met, and now we move on to the next stage, which is the game tomorrow, with the players we have.