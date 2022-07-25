Who do you think is Scottish football’s most followed player on the social media app?

With the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season kicking off on July 30, BettingExpert have looked at all 12 squads of the participating teams and determined who has the most followers on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers are at the head of the social media table, given their support across the world, but using an automated tool, which players came top of the popularity charts?

Among the top 10 most followed stars - none of which are Scottish - only ONE player came from outwith Celtic or Rangers.

New Hoops signing Aaron Mooy narrowly misses out on a place in the table with his 130,000 followers coming up just short, while veteran Gers goalkeeper Allan McGregor is the most followed Scottish player (121,000) to miss out on the list.

Had ex-Celtic captain Scott Brown (around 268,000 followers) still been playing in the top-flight, the new Fleetwood Town boss would have been the fourth most followed overall.

Here is the list from lowest to highest....

*Rankings compiled based on player’s Instagram accounts (number of followers updated as of July 25, 2022).

Undefined: gallery

1. Sean Goss - Motherwell 136,000 (@seangoss_) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Fashion Sakala - Rangers 153,000 (@fashionjr10) Photo Sales

3. Steven Davis - Rangers 155,000 (s_davis_8) Photo Sales

4. Kemar Roofe - Rangers 189,000 (@roofe) Photo Sales