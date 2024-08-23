The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season is in full swing and with that stars from Celtic and Rangers have been regularly uploading content to their social media platforms for supporters to observe.

Not all football managers in the modern day are comfortable with their players using social media sites to divulge information or to interact with fans. However, that doesn’t seem to be as much of an issue at both Glasgow giants, with stars of Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops and Philippe Clement’s Gers taking to Instagram to share photos and detail their thoughts on certain games or moments.

While frequently warned about the risks these platforms pose, the vast majority of professional footballers use it in the right manner. A new study carried out by BonusCodeBets has revealed the top 15 most followed Celtic & Rangers players on Instagram - and calculated their potential earnings per sponsored post (converted from US dollars into GBP).

The study has analysed the number of followers of more than 200 players Instagram accounts to determine which player has the potential to earn the most money through social media. If a player's social media account is private / not available / does not exist, they are marked as “0”. As of 22nd August 2024, here are the results...

1 . Matt O'Riley (15th) - Celtic Followers: 121,878, Potential earnings: £928 | SNS Group

2 . Danilo (14th) - Rangers Followers: 130,722, Potential earnings: £996 | SNS Group

3 . Leon Balogun (13th) - Rangers Followers: 135,223, Potential earnings: £1,030 | SNS Group