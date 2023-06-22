Register
Top 15 Scottish Premiership players with most assists in 2022-23 as Celtic and Rangers stars dominate - gallery

Strikers often grab the headlines for scoring goals but how difficult would their job be without those feeding them the ball?

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 10:36 BST

The Scottish Premiership is home to some of the most promising up-and-coming stars of the future - but who claims the prize for having the most assists in season 2022/23?

Playmakers remains incredibly underrated in the modern game by most spectators. Praise is usually reserved for the top goalscorers who will take most of the limelight. However, without the creators, players such as Celtic talisman Kyogo Furuhashi and Rangers departed all-time leading European marksman Alfredo Morelos can’t do what they’re best at.

Add in the likes of Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen, Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland and Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes, you have some prolific attackers with a sharp eye for goal.

The top-flight in Scotland is blessed to have some a number of promising individuals who have lit up the league in recent times. GlasgowWorld delves into the end-of-season stats to break down who has the most assists in season 2022/23. (List runs in order from 15th - 1st)

1. Top 15 Scottish Premiership players with most assists in 2022-23

6 assists, 29 chances created, 89% pass accuracy

2. David Turnbull - Celtic (15th)

6 assists, 29 chances created, 89% pass accuracy

6 assists, 35 chances created, 71% pass accuracy

3. Yan Dhanda - Ross County (14th)

6 assists, 35 chances created, 71% pass accuracy Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

6 assists, 28 chances created, 68% pass accuracy

4. Stevie May - St Johnstone (13th)

6 assists, 28 chances created, 68% pass accuracy

