The second Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is was played out at Parkhead on Saturday, with Celtic defeating rivals Rangers 2-1 to reassert their authority in the title race.

Despite suffering his first loss at Gers manager after 17 games, Philippe Clement will know his side can still make inroads on the champions eight point advantage at the summit if they win their two matches in hand.

The long-standing, bitter feud between the two clubs remains one of the biggest and most well-known rivalries in world football and there will be very few football fans around the globe who aren’t aware of the magnitude of the fixture.

GlasgowWorld has put together a list of 20 of the most fierce derbies in world football — take a look and see where the Old Firm ranks.

1 . 20th - Anderlecht vs Standard Liege (Belgium) The Clasico

2 . 19th - SS Lazio vs Standard AS Roma (Italy) Derby della Capitale (The Rome Derby)

3 . 18th - Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid (Spain) El Derbi Madrileño