Bellshill Athletic's management team of Dean Muir, Neil Rowatt and Paul Burns (Credit: Billy Quigley)

Chairman David Brown wants Bellshill Athletic to continue to grow from strength to strength both on an off the park after convincing the club's management team of Dean Muir, Neil Rowatt and Paul Burns to extend their contracts.

The Rockburn Park trio have put pen to paper on new deals, keeping them at the club for the 2024/25 season. The North Lanarkshire outfit currently occupy second spot in the West of Scotland Third Division behind leaders Vale of Leven, but have three games in hand to play over their fellow promotion hopefuls.

Bellshill recently snapped up defender Paul Tierney from St Rochs, left-sided midfielder Connor McQueen from Forth Wanderers along with attackers Gary Stewart and Kieran McGrath from Albion Rovers to boost their title bid and supremo Brown has urged supporters to continue turning out in their numbers as they target silverware.

Youth prospects Lewis Robertson and Jamie Owens have also been integrated into the first-team squad from Bellshill's under-20s side to highlight their player pathway, with new Development Manager Andy Scott proud to see "some seriously talented players" being rewarded for their performances with a step up.

Expressing his delight at the trio accepting offers to extend their stay at the club for another year, Brown said: "Regardless of what division the club is competing in next season, and I obviously hope that it's the 2nd division, I believe that the guys are more than capable of continuing the good work that they have carried out this season, progressing on the park but also helping the club grow off the park as well.

"Along with Andy Scott, they will be tasked with identifying players who can come into this already strong group, to make it stronger again for next season, whether that be through our youth academy or from recruiting externally. I'd like to thank Neil, Dean and Paul, for their enthusiasm, dedication and professionalism in their roles this season and look forward to seeing how this season ends.

"I'd like to also take this opportunity, to thank the clubs support for their backing this season. We have seen some great levels of attendance at home, but also on our travels. This doesn't go unnoticed by the players, management or committee and is fully appreciated by all.

"With 10 big games coming up between now and the end of the season, it would be great to see the support getting behind Neil, Dean, Paul and the players for what will be a really exciting run in."

Speaking on behalf of Bellshill's management team, Muir admitted the decision to sign up for another season was a no-brainer. He stated: "I am delighted to commit to the club beyond season 2023/24 along with my co-manager, Neely Rowatt. Every area of the club is going from strength to strength. It is a pleasure to work with the club and help them achieve their on field objectives.

"Bellshill Athletic have transformed themselves into a focused and ambitious club, and it is a privilege to be entrusted with the responsibility of pushing the senior team up the divisions. Neely and I are determined to achieve that, and believe we have a squad capable, with continued improvements, to reach those objectives.

