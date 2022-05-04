Two key Rangers players could miss out on tomorrow’s (Thursday) Europa League semi-final second leg clash with RB Leipzig, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed.

The Dutchman was speaking to the media this morning ahead of the all important match against the German side, who have a 1-0 advantage heading to Ibrox thanks to a late Angelino strike in the first leg.

Rangers came back from the same scoreline against Braga in the quarter finals, taking advantage of the raucous atmosphere inside Ibrox, and will be hoping to do the same again.

However, that challenge could be harder, as van Bronckhorst confirmed that two star players might not make the squad for the game.

He said: “We still have one final training session, At the moment I can’t say if Roofe or Ramsey will make the squad tomorrow.”

Giovanni van Bronckhorst spoke to the media this morning.

With Alfredo Morelos out for the season, the loss of Kemar Roofe would be another blow for Rangers, who do not have any other strikes and relied on Joe Aribo to lead the line against Celtic at the weekend.

van Bronckhorst added: “We all have the same goal, to reach the final. The fans will always be important for us at home, they are a big factor tomorrow. It will be a noisy night. It will be emotional and we will be ready when the whistle goes.

“Physically we have been good, we also have a great mental strength. We are there every game and will match our opponents and give everything.

“You have goals in your career as a player and a coach, you want to achieve great things. You dream of leading your team to finals. We are one step away from reaching the final.