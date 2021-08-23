Two Lowland League wins in four days are boost to Caledonian Braves campaign

Braves followed up their 3-1 win at Edinburgh University last Tuesday night by seeing off Vale thanks to goals by Jamie Walker (2), Jack Duncan and Cole Starrs.

“It could have been much more than what it was,” Braves manager Ricky Waddell told Braves TV.

"Sometimes they don’t always go in for you. That type of game there’s an expectancy to score quite a lot of goals.

"Vale made a few changes, they’ve brought in some other players, new manager obviously. So that can have an effect on the dynamic of their team.

"And they started quite brightly but we’re the better side, we’ve got better players, we showed our quality and I’m happy with the application that the boys showed.”

Such was the comfortable nature of Braves’ win on Saturday, Waddell said that apathy set in among his players in the second half.

He added: “We created a few chances but it was quite a boring game actually second half. That’s something we need to look at, we need to be better at that.”

Braves, ninth in the table with 13 points from nine games, continue their league campaign at The Spartans this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

The Motherwell outfit are also in Lowland League action at home to East Stirlingshire next Tuesday evening, kick-off 7.45pm.