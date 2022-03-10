Uddingston 21-15 Paisley: Villagers win first game since appointment of new head coach

Uddingston win a lineout during Saturday's victory (Pic by Amy McCloy)

With the bottom two sides facing the drop, the Villagers’ four points gained put them third bottom with 20 points from 13 matches, seven points clear of second-bottom Helensburgh, who they will visit in a hugely-important-looking encounter on April 2.

“It was a big win,” Uddingston skipper Ruairidh West told the Times and Speaker.

“We knew what it meant going into it.

"We know what Paisley bring each time they come to us, so we had two weeks to prep just the way the fixtures fell.

“Everything the new coach has tried to do has been working well. It definitely gave us a bit of a boost, although on Saturday Alex – who has also previously coached Cartha Queen’s Park 2nd XV – was unfortunately watching from home due to Covid isolation.

"The game-plan we went in with worked well. I think the first 10 minutes it was all us and I think we took them by surprise a bit just by working our game.

"We know some of our results this season haven’t gone our way. I wouldn’t say we’re loaded with confidence going into games like that but we certainly know what we can do and where our capabilities are.

"We don’t want to be sitting bottom three. We are trying to get out of the bottom three.”

Uddingston’s points on Saturday came via tries by captain West, James Brown and Matt Watson, all of which were converted by Cammy Quinn.

Uddingston’s quest for league points continues at home to Oban Lorne this Saturday.

"This will be our first meeting with Oban this season,” West said.

“We’ve just been unfortunate with weather and transport issues.

"The boys are looking forward to it.”

Local rivals Dalziel’s scheduled home game against Waysiders/Drumpellier in the same division last weekend was postponed.