The latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Saturday morning

Celtic and Rangers are pushing on with their transfer business after a relatively low-key start to the summer window - but that could change quickly with both clubs working to finalise a couple of deals.

The Hoops are on the brink of confirming the arrival o Callum Osman from Premier League side Fulham and have been given permission to open talks with Swedish international winger Benjamin Nygren.

Meanwhile, Rangers are in discussions with Israeli striker Dor Turgeman and Leciester City defender Conor Coady over a potential move to Ibrox, while top scorer Cyriel Dessers is nearing a permanent exit. Here’s a look at some of the latest transfer news surrounding both teams.

Defender set for reunion with ex-Rangers team mate

Aris Limassol want to reunite Leon Balogun with his former Rangers defensive partner Connor Goldson this summer.

The Nigerian international is a free agent after being released by the Ibrox club at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract. And the 36-year-old is now reportedly in talks to join forces with Goldson again on the Mediterranean Island.

Goldson joined the ambitious Cypriot side last summer after making over 300 appearances across six years in Govan where he partnered Balogun in central defence on a regular basis.

Aris have ambitions of mounting a title challenge next term after missing out on the silverware to Pafos FC last term. And they are exploring the option of signing the former Wigan and QPR centre-half.

Balogun and Goldson player together in both of Rangers’ cup triumphs in recent years - in the 2022 Scottish Cup final win over Hearts and the League Cup final victory against Aberdeen a year later.

Celtic ‘on verge’ of signing Championship talent for £50k

Celtic have one eye on the future amid reports the Scottish champions are close to making their second signing of the summer transfer window.

The Hoops have their eye on promising Greenock Morton starlet Isaac English, according to the Greenock Telegraph. They claim the Hoops have agreed a deal worth £50,000 with the Championship club for the 17-year-old defender.

It’s expected the teenager will join up with the B-team initially with his development to be overseen by Stephen McManus.

English was part of Morton’s successful Under-18 side that lifted the Club Academy Scotland Performance League title last season. They also reached the CAS Cup final, but were beaten 2-1 by Ross County.

He has 12 months remaining on his contract at Cappielow, and club chiefs appear to be willing to cash in now rather than risk letting the player leave for nothing.