Michael Beale and Ange Postecoglou have confirmed their starting XI’s for the Viaplay Cup Final.

The stage is set. The teams have arrived at Hampden Park as Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic prepare to go head-to-head in the Viaplay Cup final.

The Ibrox side are desperate to clinch the silverware for the first time since 2011 and provide unbeaten boss Michael Beale with victory in his first final as a manager, while the Hoops are aiming to retain the trophy after beating Hibs in last season’s showpiece.

Both sides come into the match in terrific form, having won 13 games in a row since drawing 2-2 at Ibrox back in January.

A general view inside the stadium prior to the Viaplay Cup Final between Rangers and Celtic

Beale makes TWO changes to the side who won 3-0 against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership last weekend, with midfielder Nicolas Raskin and attacker Todd Cantwell dropping out. John Lundstram and fit-again Malik Tillman come back into the side.

Ryan Jack has passed a late fitness test and takes his place on the bench, but semi-final hero Kemar Roofe misses out through injury.

Opposite number Postecoglou also makes TWO changes to the side who thrashed Aberdeen 4-0 in the top-flight, with South Korean forward Oh Hyeon-gyu and Matt O’Riley named on the bench. Talisman Kyogo Furuhashi and in-form Aaron Mooy return to the starting XI.

There’s no place in the matchday squad for previous League Cup final stalwart James Forrest and full-back Alexandro Bernabei.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups, in full, ahead of the Viaplay Cup Final...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Allan McGregor; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; Glen Kamara, John Lundstram; Malik Tillman, Fashion Sakala, Ryan Kent; Alfredo Morelos.

And the bench...

Jon McLaughlin (GK), Ianis Hagi, Ryan Jack, Antonio Colak, Todd Cantwell, Scott Wright, Scott Arfield, Nicolas Raskin, Adam Devine.

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Aaron mooy, Reo Hatate; Felipe Jota, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

