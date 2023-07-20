Viaplay are scaling down their operation as part of a cost-cutting exercise which will impact Scotland international matches and the League Cup.

Scottish football fans are fearing a blackout of national team matches being broadcast after Viaplay pulled out of UK sport coverage as part of sweeping new cost-effective changes that could severely impact our game.

The Nordic broadcaster are the current sponsors of the League Cup and show the competition exclusively live - Motherwell v Queen’s Park is due to be broadcast on Saturday. The company also hold a deal to show Scotland matches until 2028.

According to the Daily Record, Viaplay will continue to show League Cup matches on their streaming service as they attempt to flog their UK business or partner up with another company. However, the future of showing international matches on TV remains a major question mark with Viaplay’s deal done centrally with UEFA - a fear worsened by the current fortune of Steve Clarke and his Scotland side as they bid to qualify for next year’s European Championships in Germany.

Rumours of such ruthless measures have been circulating within Scottish football after it emerged that Viaplay was carrying out a strategic review of its products after hitting financial difficulties.

It was revealed that SPFL bosses were assured of their deal having been paid in full for next season, with legal guarantees for future funding in a rights package due to run until 2027. However, the Scandinavian broadcaster has confirmed it will end ALL broadcasting in Britain, the USA and Canada as 25% of staff are laid off.