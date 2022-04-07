Victorius Kirkintilloch Rabs enjoy field-good factor at Meadow

Stewart Maxwell, gaffer of Kirkintilloch Rob Roy (stock picture by Scott Louden)

The Rabs defeated Irvine Meadow 5-3 in the West of Scotland Football League’s Premier Division to soothe their relegation fears, with around half a dozen clubs set for the drop this season.

Kirkintilloch are in 14th place in the 20-team league with 37 points from 28 games.

They have numerous games in hand on the teams around them and are a point ahead of Largs Thistle, level with Kilbirnie Ladeside, although with a better goal difference, and just three points behind Rutherglen Glencairn.

Manager Stewart Maxwell last week lamented the fact decisions and general luck seemed to be going against Rob Roy, after a 3-2 loss to Kilwinning – but fortune seemed a little kinder to them this week, with two penalty awards and a red card for Meadow’s Jared Willet.

Irvine came back to level the scores three times after Kirkintilloch had gone ahead but the local lads were praised on social media for their performance.

The Rabs led 3-2 at half-time and Irvine Meadow squared it at 3-3 in the second half, before the visitors pulled clear and Willet was sent off following a second yellow card.

Dean Cairns hit a 25-yard strike for the Rabs, while Ben Dailly scored both spot kicks and Robbie Young – who scored last week against Kilwinning – was on the mark again with two goals. This Saturday, the Rabs face Beith Juniors at Guy’s Meadow, with a 2pm kick-off.

More activity could also be in the pipeline to support Rob Roy’s hopes of returning to Kirkintilloch, following a rally in the town last month.

After eight years of being based in Cumbernauld, the club are seeking a return to their home town at the proposed new Kirkintilloch Sports Complex being developed by East Dunbartonshire Council.

Maxwell, who has warned the club could fold if that move fails, launched a petition which has attracted over 2000 signatures online and “raised the profile of the club’s plight”.

He added: “We want to be a community club and people are coming on board. We need to get back playing in Kirkintilloch for the club to kick on.”