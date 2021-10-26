Walter Smith (right) and Ally McCoist (left). Walter has ten top-flight titles as a Manager
Smith had two spells as Rangers boss and led the club to 10 top-flight titles, five Scottish Cups, six League Cups and led the club to the UEFA Cup Final in 2008.
The club’s second most successful manager, Smith had four years at the helm in Everton and a further two with Scotland before returning to Rangers, and retired in 2011, after securing another Scottish Premier League title.
Social media tributes have poured in since the news broke of Smith’s death.