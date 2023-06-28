The Hoops icon shared a Peroni Limoncello with the former England international after a chance meeting in Lytham.

Celtic icon Scott Brown and Arsenal legend Ray Parlour have raised a glass to talkSPORT pundits Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil after a chance meeting at a restaurant in Lytham.

Brown - currently in his first managerial job at Fleetwood Town - was filmed by the former England international midfielder as they shared an bizzare alcoholic cocktail mix together at popular Lancashire venue Zest Food & Wine Bar.

Nicknamed ‘The Romford Pele’, Parlour often posts videos of himself necking beers and taking shots on his social media platforms and usually attracts former players or celebrities to join him. One of his favourite drinks is a ‘Cobra Bomb’ which contains a mix of Jagermeister and Cobra lager.

Parlour, who is in town to see English funk and acid jazz band Jamiroquai play at the Lytham Festival, was delighted to bump into the ex-Scotland and Hoops star as the pair downed Italian liqueur Peroni Limoncello instead due to the venue being unable to make the German shot.

Addressing his social media followers during a two-minute video, Parlour explained: “I’m here in lovely Lytham with a legend from Celtic - Scotty Brown. What a player he was. All the Celtic fans will be going ‘Wowwww, Scotty Brown’. I didn’t play in Scotland but what a legend he is. Manager of Fleetwood Town and they’re back to pre-season now but Scott, please don’t show your players this video.”

The pair proceeded to make up their alcoholic drinks with Parlour joking: “There’s not a lot of beer in your. I thought these Scottish people could drink. Where are you Alan Brazil?” Brown then watched Parlour neck his drink before stating: “Alan Brazil, Coisty I wish you all the best - I can almost compete with this guy.”

